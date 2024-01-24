Karnataka: Minor girl dies by suicide after jumping off from 29th floor flat in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Minor girl dies by suicide after jumping off from 29th floor in Karnataka's Bengaluru

Karnataka news: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old died by suicide after jumping off from the 29th floor of an apartment in Bengaluru in the wee hours today (January 24).

Police said that the victim lived with her parents in a flat near Begur locality in Bengaluru. The only child of her parents, the girl was depressed, police said, without sharing any further details. No suicide note was found.

“The girl committed suicide at around 5:00 am,” police said. Police said that the girl was studying in 6th standard and her father, a software engineer, quit his job six months ago and got into stocks trading and her mother is a homemaker.

“The girl was found in the hall of the flat at 4:30 am. Her mother had noticed her and asked her why she was up so early.

“The girl did not answer her mother but said that she would go back to sleep again. After seeing her daughter returning, the mother had also gone back to her room,” police said.

Police said that after listening to a loud thud sound in the premises the security personnel found the blood-soaked body of the girl and informed the association management.

She was rushed to the nearest hospital where she was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

(With agency inputs)

