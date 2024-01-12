WB Police SI, Sergeant 2023 exam dates released at wbpolice.gov.in, check admit card date, pattern, more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WB Police SI, Sergeant 2023 exam dates out

WB Police SI, Sergeant 2023 exam dates: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the preliminary exam dates for various posts of Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023. Candidates who applied for the WB Police Recruitment exam 2023 can download the exam schedule from the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

According to the exam schedule, the exams will be conducted on January 28 and the hall tickets for the same will be released on January 18. Candidates can download their WB Police SI, Sergeant 2023 exam admit cards using their credentials on the login website. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their call letters.

How to download West Bengal SI, Sergeant admit card 2023?

Visit the official website, wbpolice.gov.in

Click on 'recruitment'

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SI, Sergeant admit card 2023'

Log in with your credentials and click on the 'submit' button

Download and save WB Police SI, Sergeant 2023 exam admit card for future reference

Instructions to follow:

Candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said exam with proper and original proof of identity. The candidates are strongly advised not to carry mobile phones, Bluetooth-enabled hearing devices, Portable scanners, digital wristwatches including smart watches, calculators, or any other material. Wearing high-heeled footwear is also prohibited during the exam.

Exam pattern

The WB Police Recruitment 2023 Preliminary Exam will either be an OMR-based MCQ-type written exam or will be a Computer Based Test (CBT), depending on the number of candidates. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. Candidates can check the exam scheme below.