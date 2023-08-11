UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 OUT at upsc.gov.in, Download link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 released

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 Download: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit card for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023 on August 11. Aspirants who have applied for the NDA, NA Examinations 2023 can download their admit card through the official website-- upsconline.nic.in. To download the UPSC NDA admit card, candidates will have to enter their registration ID or roll number and date of birth.

UPSC will conduct the NDA 2 written examination on September 3, 2023, in two shifts. The admit card will be available for download on the website from August 11 to September 3, 2023. Aspirants must take a printout of the admit card to carry on the exam day along with a valid photo ID proof and three identical photographs.

"Please note that entry into the examination venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination i.e. 9:50 AM for the forenoon session and 1:50 PM for the afternoon session. No candidate shall be allowed to enter into the examination venue after closure of the entry," reads an official statement.

ALSO READ | UPSC CDS Admit Card 2023 OUT at upsc.gov.in; direct link, steps to download

The UPSC NDA admit card will include details of the candidate such as name, roll number, registration number, scanned images of photograph and signature, test center, category, date and time of exam, reporting time and exam day instructions.

How to Download UPSC NDA Admit Card 2023

Aspirants can download the admit card by following the simple steps provided here.

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the UPSC NDA 2 admit card link in the 'Whats New' section.

Step 3: Next, enter your registration ID or roll number and date of birth and submit it.

Step 4: The UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2023 will display on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023