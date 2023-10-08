UPSC Forest Service Main Exam 2023 timetable released at upsc.gov.in, admit cards soon

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UPSC Forest Service Main Exam 2023 date out

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for the Indian Forest Service Main Exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the IFS main 2023 exam can download the detailed schedule from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 will start on November 26 and end on December 3. The exams will be conducted in two sessions: morning, which will run from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session, scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can check the detailed schedule in the provided PDF.

The General English exam will be conducted on November 26 during the morning session, and the General Knowledge exam will be conducted during the afternoon session. On November 28, Paper 1 for Mathematics, Statistics, and Zoology will be administered in the morning session, while Paper 2 for these subjects will be administered in the afternoon session on the same day.

In addition, Paper 1 for Physics and Botany is scheduled for the morning session on November 29, and the Paper 2 exam for these subjects will take place in the afternoon session on the same day. On November 30, Paper 2 for Agricultural Engineering and Geology will take place in the afternoon session, and Paper 1 will take place in the morning session.

The tests for agriculture, animal husbandry, and veterinary science will be conducted on December 1, and the tests for forestry will be conducted on December 2. Exams for civil engineering, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, and chemistry will be administered by UPSC on the last day. On the same day in December, Paper 1 exams for all of these topics will take place in the morning session, while Paper 2 exams will take place in the afternoon session.

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023: When will admit card be released?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has not yet shared any details regarding the admit cards' release. It is expected that the commission will release the admit cards one week prior to the commencement of the exam. Once the admit cards are out, the candidates can check exam dates, venue details, etc on the admit card.