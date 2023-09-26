Tuesday, September 26, 2023
     
UPSC CAPF AC Result 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link

Aspirants who have appeared for the UPSC CAPF AC Examinations 2023 can check their result through the official website-- upsconline.nic.in.

Published on: September 26, 2023
UPSC CAPF AC Result 2023: The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2023 today, September 26. Aspirants who have appeared for the CAPF AC Examinations 2023 can check their results through the official website-- upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC has organised the CAPF written examination on August 6, 2023. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the merit list will have qualified for Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests.

"The Indo Tibetan Border Police (Nodal Authority nominated by Ministry of Home Affairs) will inform the candidates about the date, time and venue of the Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests on its recruitment website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in," reads an official statement.

ALSO READ | UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link

How to Check UPSC CAPF AC Result 2023

Aspirants can check the result by following the simple steps provided here.

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the UPSC CAPF written exam result link in the 'Whats New' section
Step 3: The UPSC CAPF result 2023 will display on the screen
Step 4: Search your roll number in the result PDF using ctrl+f, shortcut key
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

Direct Link:

