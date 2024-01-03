UPPSC PCS 2024: Registration opens for 220 vacancies, apply now at uppsc.up.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UPPSC PCS 2024 Registration begins

UPPSC PCS Exam 2024: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has started the online registration process for the UPPSC PCS Exam 2024. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2024, can register through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date for submission of the online application is February 2, 2024. Candidates can make changes to their application forms by February 9.

According to the official notification, a total of 220 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidate will be based on their performance in the preliminary examination, followed by the main examination (written), and an interview round.

Who is eligible to appear in UPPSC PCS 2023?

Candidates who possess a Bachelor's degree from a recognized Board are eligible to apply. Also, the candidate should be between the age group of 21 and 40 years of age as of July 1, 2024. Physically Handicapped (PH) candidates can apply until the age of 55, not born before July 2, 1969.

How to apply for UPPSC PCS 2023?

Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 application'

Fill out the required details such as post, uploading documents etc on the application process

Once done, submit the application fee

Download the confirmation page of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 application for future reference

How much amount of application fee is required to register for the UPPSC PCS 2023 exam?

Before submitting the online applications, eligible candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 125 for Unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories, Rs 65 for SC, ST, and ESM, and a reduced fee of Rs 25 for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). The last date for remission of the application fee is January 29. Candidates should note that the payment process should be completed within the stipulated timeline during the online application process. Subsequently, candidates are advised to take a printout of the transaction for their records and safekeeping.