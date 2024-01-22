UP Police Admit Card 2024 soon: UPPRPB releases exam slip for Various Posts, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : UPPRPB UP Police Constable exam city intimation slip is available at uppbpb.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow, has released the exam city intimation slip for Assistant Operator, Workshop Hand, and Head Operator Posts. All those who applied for UP Police Recruitment 2024 can download the city intimation from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The commission has scheduled the UP Police Exam 2022 from January 29 to February 8. According to the official schedule, the workshop hand exam will be conducted between January 29 and 30. Head Operator/Head Operator is scheduled to be conducted on January 30 and 31. The Assistant Operator exam is set to be conducted between February 1 and 8.

To download UP Police Recruitment exam city intimation slip for various posts, candidates are required to enter their registration number, and password on the portal. Candidates should note that the UP Police Exam 2022 city intimation slip is not an admit card. The commission will release the UP Police Exam 2022 admit cards later. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.

How to download UPPRPB Exam City Intimation slip?

Visit the official website of UPPRPB,uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस रेडियो संवर्ग में प्रधान परिचालक / प्रधान परिचालक (याँत्रिक) / सहायक परिचालक एवं कर्मशाला कर्मचारी के पदों पर सीधी भर्ती -2022 की ऑनलाइन लिखित परीक्षा के शहर व दिनांक की सूचना एवं सैम्पल टेस्ट हेतु लिंक'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your required credientials

UP Police Recruitment exam city intimation slip for various posts will appear on the screen

Download and save UP Police Recruitment exam city intimation slip for future reference

Direct link to download UP Police Recruitment exam city intimation slip for various posts

This drive is being done to recruit 2,430 vacancies in Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Cadre - 2022 out of which, 936 vacancies are for Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator, 1374 vacancies are for Assistant Operator/Director, and 124 Radio vacancies are for Workshop Staff. The online application procedure for the said exam was started on January 20 and concluded on March 22.

Admit card to be issued two days before the exam

According to the official notification, admit cards will be issued two days before the exam. Candidates will be able to download their admit card by visiting the official website and entering their login credentials. In case of any problem regarding the admit card, candidates can contact the help desk number 7550004136/ 7550004137.