TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Over 2,000 teacher vacancies in Tamil Nadu to be recruited, check details

TN TRB Recruitment 2023:The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Graduate Teacher, and Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) in School Education and other departments.

According to the official notification, the TN TRB recruitment online application process will begin on November 1 and conclude on November 30. The candidates applying for the said post should possess a valid Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test Certificate.

A total of 2, 222 tentative vacancies will be recruited out of which 2, 028 are current vacancies and 194 are Shortfall Vacancies. Candidates can check all the required information including educational qualification, eligibility, how to apply and others below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online application: November 1

Last date for submission of online application: November 30

Exam Date: October 7

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Directorate of School Education (including 171 ST shortfall) - 2171 Posts

Directorate of MBC/DNC Welfare (Including 19 SC shortfall and 4 ST shortfall) - 23 Posts

Directorate of Adi- Dravidar Welfare - 16 Posts

Directorate for Welfare of the Differently

Abled - 12 Posts

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Educational Qualification: Candidates with Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education are eligible to apply. Candidates can refer to the official notification for the eligibility criteria.

Age Limit: maximum 53 years

How to apply for TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2023?

Visit the official website, trb.tn.gov.in

Click on apply online

Put a valid e-mail ID and mobile number for registration

After registration, proceed with the application process

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee and click on submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Document Required

10th/ SSLC

12th/ Higher Secondary Course or its equivalent

Diploma in Teacher Education / Diploma in Elementary Education

B.El.Ed., 4 Years or its equivalent (Consolidated Marksheet, Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate)

4- Year B.A./B.Sc.Ed., or B.A.Ed./ B.Sc.Ed. (Consolidated Marksheet, Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate)

U.G. Degree in the relevant subject or its equivalent (Consolidated Marksheet, Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate)

B.Ed., Degree or its equivalent. (Consolidated Marksheet, Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate)

Teacher Eligibility Test Certificate – Paper II

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved categories are required to pay Rs. 600/- as an exam fee. While the candidates from SC, SCA, ST and differently-abled categories are required to pay Rs. 300/-.

