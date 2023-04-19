SSC CPO Paper 2 admit card 2023 released, check region wise call letter download link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download SSC CPO Paper 2 admit card 2023 at ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO Paper 2 admit card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub Inspector in CAPFs, and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF for paper 2. All those who have qualified for SSC CPO Tier 2 can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page available on all regional official websites of SSC.

SSC CPO Tier 2 Exam Date 2023

The tier 2 exam for the sub-inspector post is scheduled to be held on May 2, 2023 across the country. The candidates can download SSC Admit Card for Paper 1 through the table provided below:

SSC CPO Paper 2 admit card 2023: How and Where to download?

Go to the official website of regional website of SSC

Click on the notification link that reads 'SSC CPO Paper 2 admit card 2023'

Enter your registration id, date of birth, captcha and click on the search button

SSC CPO Paper 2 admit card 2023 will be displayed

Download SSC CPO Paper 2 admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

SSC CPO Tier 2 Exam: Key Points to Remember

All candidates have been advised to bring a printed copy of their E-Admit card along with four recent photographs and at least one photo bearing Identity Proof such as Aadhar, Driving License, Income Tax, Pan card, etc in original to the exam center, failing which they will not be permitted to enter in the exam hall. Candidates can directly download SSC CPO Paper 2 admit card 2023 by clicking on the links provided in the table.

