SSC CPO Notification 2023 OUT at ssc.nic.in, 1876 Vacancies on offer

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CPO recruitment 2023 registration begins

SSC CPO Notification 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for SSC CPO Recruitment 2023. The Commission will conduct the recruitment exam for 1,876 vacancies for the Sub Inspector posts in various forces such as BSF, CISF, Delhi Police, CRPF, ITBP, and SSB. Candidates can check the detailed notification and can fill in the online application form through the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in till August 15.

According to the official notification, the SSC will conduct the Paper 1 exam from October 3 to 6, 2023. Candidates from General and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 100, whereas candidates from SC, ST, women and ESM categories are exempted from fee payment.

SSC CPO Vacancy Details

Name of Post - Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub Inspector in CAPFs, Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF

Number of Post - 1,876

Pay Scale

For SI post - Rs 35,400-1,12,400

For ASI post - Rs 29,200-92,300

SSC CPO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates who have completed graduation are eligible to apply for the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF. Whereas those candidates who are applying for the post of Sub Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police (Males only) must have a valid driving license for LMV (Light Motor Vehicle).

Age Limit

Candidates should be between the age group of 20 years and 25 years.

Selection Proces

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the Paper-I computer-based test (CBT) followed by the Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and DME.

How to fill SSC CPO Application Form 2023?

Candidates can fill in the SSC CPO application form 2023 by following the simple steps given below: