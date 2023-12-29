SSC 2024 exam calendar released at ssc.nic.in, check Steno, JE, SI, and other posts schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC 2024 exam calendar is released

SSC 2024 exam calendar: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam calendar for various recruitment exams. candidates who are interested and wish to appear for the SSC exam 2024 can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website, ssc.nic.in.

According to the exam calendar, the Selection Post exam, Phase 7, 2024 paper one is scheduled for May 6, 7, and 8, 2024. The Grade C Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Exam 2023-24 paper will be conducted on May 9 and JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam 2023-2024 will be held on May 10, 2024. Additionally, SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam 2023-24 paper one will be conducted on May 13, 2024. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download the SSC Exam Calendar 2023 PDF. The same is also attached in this article for the reference of candidates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. When will Junior Engineer exam 2024 be conducted?

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct Junior Engineer Exam on 4th, 5th & 6th June, 2024 at various exam centres.

