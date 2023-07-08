RSMSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification for 583 Computor posts released, registration begins on July 12

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 notification released

RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for Computor Recruitment 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 through the official website-- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from July 12 onwards.

This recruitment process will be held to fill a total of 583 vacancies of Computor which includes 512 Non-TSP posts and 71 TSP posts. The application process will commence on July 12 and will conclude on August 10, 2023. The written examination is likely to be held on October 14, 2023.

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 Dates

Start date of online application - July 12, 2023

Last date to fill application form - August 10, 2023

Written exam date - October 14, 2023

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Non-TSP posts - 512

TSP posts - 71

Total Vacancy - 583 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have done bachelor’s degree in Mathematics or Statistics from a recognised university.

Age Limit

Candidate's age should be between 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024.

Application Fee

Candidates from general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee, whereas BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS/SC/ST/PwD category candidates are required to pay Rs 400.

