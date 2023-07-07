RSMSSB ANM, GNM Recruitment 2023 Notification out; 3,646 posts on offer, registration begins on July 10

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RSMSSB ANM, GNM Recruitment 2023 notification released

RSMSSB ANM, GNM Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released notification for Contract based Female Health Workers (ANM) and Contract based Nurses (GNM) recruitment 2023. As per the official notification, the registrations for RSMSSB ANM, GNM Recruitment 2023 will commence on July 10 and the last date to submit the application form is August 8, 2023.

Eligible and Interested candidates will be able to apply for the RSMSSB ANM, GNM Recruitment 2023 through the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The board is likely to conduct the recruitment examination on September 24, 2023. The recruitment process will be held to fill a total of 3,646 posts, of which 2,058 vacancies are for ANM and 1,588 vacancies are for GNM posts.

RSMSSB ANM, GNM Recruitment 2023 Dates

Start date of online application - July 10, 2023

Last date to fill application form - August 8, 2023

Date of written exam - September 24, 2023

RSMSSB ANM, GNM Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Contract based Female Health Workers (ANM) - 2,058

Contract based Nurses (GNM) - 1,588

RSMSSB ANM, GNM Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

For ANM Post: Candidates should have cleared Class 10th and have done Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery Training/ Health Worker Female courses. Applicants must be registered in Rajasthan Nursing Council as B Grade Nursing.

For GNM Post: Candidate should have completed GNM course or its equivalent qualification from the institute, recognised by the State government. Registration in Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC).

Age Limit

The candidate's age should be between 21 to 40 years.