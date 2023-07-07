UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 notification likely on this date; 52699 vacancies on offer

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 notification expected soon

UP Police Constable Notification 2023: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon release the notification for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023. As per the reports, the UP Police recruitment notification for 52,699 constable posts is expected to be released on July 15, 2023.

The official announcement including dates, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee, how to apply and selection criteria among other details will be hosted on the website of the recruitment board at uppbpb.gov.in. The UPPRPB will conduct the recruitment process for Constable post (male and female) and male fireman jobs.

The UP Police Constable selection process will comprise of Written exams, document verification, physical efficiency test (PET) and pre-medical test (PMT). The salary for the position is expected to be between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per month.

The board has announced to conduct the recruitment examination in 'Hybrid' mode. The exam will comprise of both online and offline mode. The UP Police Constable question paper will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs) from Mathematics, Reasoning, General Awareness, and language paper (Hindi/English). The question paper will be displayed online on the computer screen, whereas candidates will be given OMR answer sheets to mark the responses.