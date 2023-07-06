Thursday, July 06, 2023
     
Indian Army JAG Entry 2023: Apply online before July 21, check vacancies, eligibility, salary, easy steps

Indian Army JAG Entry 2023 online applications will be closed on July 21. Check eligibility, age limit, selection criteria, how to apply, application fee and other details.

July 06, 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Army JAG Entry 2023 Apply online

Indian Army JAG Entry 2023, Indian Army JAG 2023 online form: Indian Army has released the applications for recruitment to the various posts of Judge Advocate General (JAG). Candidates who have qualified in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) can apply for Short Service Commission in the Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch. 

A total of 7 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 6 vacancies are for males and 3 are for females. The duration of the training will be 49 weeks commencing for october 2023. The training will be conducted at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.

Indian Army JAG Entry 2023: How to apply?

  1. Visit the official website of the Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in
  2. Click on the apply tab against short service commission under JAG Entry Course
  3. Fill out the application form following all the instructions carefully
  4. Upload documents and submit the application form
  5. Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Indian Army JAG Entry 2023: Documents required

  1. 12th Class Certificate & Marks sheet
  2. Graduation Degree/Provisional Degree
  3. LLB Degree/Provisional Degree
  4. Marks sheets of all years/Semesters
  5. Registration with Bar Council of India/State OR Certificate from college /
  6. University
  7. Certificate issued by the University regarding formulae for conversion of
  8. CGPA/Grades into marks followed by the University
  9. CLAT PG Score card

Indian Army JAG Entry 2023: Eligibility

Educational Qualification: Minimum 55% aggregate marks in their LLB Degree; CLAT PG score

Age Limit - 21 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.)

Indian Army JAG Entry 2023: Salary

Rank Level Pay Band
Lieutenant  Level 10 Rs 56,100 - Rs 1,77,500
Captain Level 10 B Rs 61,300 - Rs 1,93,900
Major  Level 11  Rs 11 69,400 - Rs 2,07,200
Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A  Rs 1,21,200 - Rs 2,12,400
Colonel Level 13 Rs 13 1,30,600 - Rs 2,15,900
Brigadier Level 13 A Rs 1,39,600 - Rs 2,17,600
Major General Level 14 Rs 1,44,200 - Rs 2,18,200

Indian Army JAG Entry 2023 apply online

