RRB ALP 2024 exam date announced for CBT 1, and CBT 2, check complete schedule

RRB ALP 2024 exam date: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the tentative schedule for computer-based tests (CBT) 1 and 2 for recruitment to the various posts of Assistant Loco Pilot. The railway will recruit a total of 5696 vacancies against the notification number CEN 01/2024. The registration process for the same is underway and will conclude on February 19. Candidates willing to apply for the application process are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute hassle. The next recruitment cycle for Assistant Loco Pilot is provisionally planned for January 2025.

RRB ALP exam dates

As per the tentative schedule, the CBT first phase exam will be held between June and August and the second phase exam will be conducted in September 2024. Also, the Aptitude Test (CBAT) is scheduled for November 2024. The list of shortlisted candidates will be released in November 2024/December 2024 for document verification after Aptitude Test. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Selection Procedure

The selection procedure involves CBT 1, CBT 2, Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification, and Medical Exam. All those who qualified in the CBT 1 will be called for further recruitment process. The exam scheme for the above exams is given below.

CBT - 1

Math, general science, general intelligence and reasoning, and general awareness of current affairs will all be covered on the test. The exam will consist of 75 questions. Each question will be worth one mark, and each incorrect response will cost you one-third of a mark. The exam will take an hour for the applicants to finish.

CBT - 2

There will be two components to the second stage of CBT: Part A and Part B. Part B will be based on the relevant subject, whereas Part A will contain questions on math, reasoning, basic science and engineering, and current affairs. Part A will consist of 100 questions, while Part B will have 75 questions. Part A will take 90 minutes to finish for the candidates, while Part B will take 60 minutes. While Part B will be qualifying in nature, Part A results will determine whether or not candidates move on to the next round of the selection process.

Relaxation in upper age limit

Recently, The Ministry of Railways has announced the relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit of the ongoing applications of ALPs. This relaxation will benefit the candidates who have crossed the age and have not had the opportunity to recruit due to COVID-19. As per the latest notice, Now, the upper age limit for the above recruitment is 33 years. Earlier, the maximum age limit was 30 years.

