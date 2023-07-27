RPSC Senior Teacher admit card 2023 OUT for re-exam, Here's easy steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RPSC Senior Teacher admit card 2023 released

RPSC Senior Teacher admit card 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Senior Teacher Grade 2 Competitive exam (Group A and B). Candidates who are going to appear for the Senior Teacher re-exam can download their hall tickets from the official website using their credentials on the login page.

RPSC Senior Teacher re-exam is scheduled to be held on July 30, 2023 in two shifts - Morning (10 AM to 12 PM) for General Knowledge Group A and Afternoon (2.30 PM to 4.30 PM) for General Knowledge Group B. The candidates appearing in the aforesaid exam are required to enter their application number, date of birth, and other details. The easy steps to download the call letters are given below.

RPSC Senior Teacher admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'RPSC Senior Teacher admit card 2023' Enter your login details such as roll number, date of birth etc RPSC Senior Teacher admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download RPSC Senior Teacher admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

RPSC Senior Teacher admit card 2023 download link

Candidates have been advised to download and take a printout of the admit card and carry it on the day of the exam. Candidates failing to do so will not allowed to appear in the exam. Candidates can directly access the RPSC Senior Teacher admit card 2023 download link by clicking on the above link. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.