RPSC RAS 2023 notification out: 905 vacancies to be filled, apply online from July, 1

RPSC RAS 2023 notification, RPSC 2023 apply online: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts under Rajasthan State Services and Rajasthan Subordinate Services. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from July 1, 2023 and July 31, 2023.

A total of 905 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 424 are for State Services and 481 are for Subordinate Services. Candidates can check educational qualifications, age limits, selection criteria, and other details.

RPSC RAS 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have a graduation degree from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

RPSC RAS 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the prelims, mains, viva voce, and personality tests. The preliminary exam will be conducted for all applicants which will consist of 200 objective-type questions. The duration of the exam will be three hours.

Candidates who have been shortlisted from the preliminary exam will subsequently take the main exam, wherein the candidate is required to obtain at least 10% in each paper and an overall score of 15% for the next round. The main exam consists of four exams, each worth 200 marks. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more information.

RPSC RAS 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of RPSC - Click on 'apply online' It would take you to the SSO ID Now, you need to log in with your existing credentials such as ID, and password. If not already registered, candidates are required to register themselves and proceed with the application form Fill out the application form carefully Upload documents, signature, and other details Take a printout of the configuration page for the future reference

RPSC RAS 2023: Application Fee