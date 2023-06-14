REET Level 2 Result 2023 out for Hindi and Sanskrit on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REET Level 2 Result 2023 released for hindi and sanskrit languages

REET Level 2 Hindi, Sanskrit Result 2023: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the result of the Hindi, Sanskrit exam 2023 today, June 14, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam (REET 2023) for teachers (Hindi and Sanskrit) can download their mark sheets from the official website of REET - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

REET Level 2 Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of REET - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'REET Level 2 Result 2023 for Hindi and Sanskrit' A PDF will open on the screen containing the roll numbers Download and save REET Level 2 Result 2023 for future reference

Along with the REET Level 2 result 2023, the board has released the category-wise cut-off marks for both subjects. Candidates who have successfully qualified in the REET Level 2 2023 are eligible for the document verification round which will be conducted in due course. The dates and time of the exam will be shared shortly on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download REET Level 2 hindi and Sanskrit results 2023 by clicking the above link.

REET Level 2 Hindi 2023 exam was held on February 26, 2023 for 3176 vacancies while the Sanskrit exam was conducted on February 27, 2023 for 1808 vacancies.

The board has already released the results for SST, Science, Mathematics, English, Sindhi, Punjabi, and Urdu in phases. Candidates should keep checking the official website for further queries and details.

