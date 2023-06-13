SSC JE 2023: Final Marks of Junior Engineer Exam 2022 released at ssc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download SSC JE 2023 Final Marks on ssc.nic.in

SSC JE 2023 final result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released Junior Engineer Exam 2022 scorecards today, June 13, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the SSC JE 2023 exam can download their scorecards from the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in. The facility of downloading SSC JE Scorecard 2023 is available from June 13 to June 27, 2023 till 5 PM.

Candidates have been advised to download their scorecards as the above-mentioned facility shall not be available after the specified period of time.

SSC JE Paper 2 exam was held on February 26, 2023 for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts. The Results of Paper-I of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 declared on January 18, 2023. Candidates can download SSC JE Scorecard 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

SSC JE Scorecard 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in Click on the 'Result' tab Click on the notification link that reads, ' Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022- Uploading of Final Marks' link It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button SSC JE Scorecard 2023 will appear on the screen Download SSC JE Scorecard 2023 and save it for future reference

