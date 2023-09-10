PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Registration for 111 vacancies begins at sssb.punjab.gov.in, apply till September 29

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PSSSB Recruitment 2023

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has started the registrations for recruitment to various posts. Candidates willing to appear for the post of Tabla Instructor, Library Restorer, Ship Modeling Instructor, Aero Modeling Instructor, Dairy Development Inspector-Grade-II and others can apply online through the official website-- sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the PSSSB various post recruitment is September 29, 2023. The last date to pay the application fees is October 1, 2023. PSSSB is conducting the recruitment notification to fill up a total of 111 vacancies.

PSSSB Various Posts Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: September 8, 2023

Closing date of application: September 29, 2023

Last date to pay application fee: October 1, 2023

PSSSB Notification 2023: Vacancy Details

Tabla Instructor: 19 posts

Library Restorer: 56 posts

Ship Modeling Instructor: 3 posts

Aero Modeling Instructor: 3 posts

Ship Modeling Store Keeper: 1 post

Electrician-cum-Junior Technicial: 1 post

Dairy Development Inspector-Grade-II: 21 posts

Driver: 1 post

Line Superintendent: 6 posts

PSSSB Various Post Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category will have to pay Rs 1,000 application fee, candidates from SC, BC and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 250. Whereas, candidates from ex-servicemen self and Dependent categories will have to pay Rs 200 as an application fee.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Applicants can follow the steps provided below to apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSSSB, sssb.punjab.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Applications’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on Advertisement number 08/2023 and proceed to fill the application form

Step 4: Complete the application form as instructed and cross-check details

Step 5: Upload the documents, pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 6: Download the final page of PSSSB application form and save it for future reference.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification