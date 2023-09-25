OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 981 Lab Technician posts at osssc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OSSSC Lab Technician recruitment 2023 registration begins

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has started registrations for Lab Technician recruitment 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website-- osssc.gov.in. The application process has been commenced on September 21 and will conclude on October 15, 2023.

OSSSC is conducting the Laboratory Technician (District Cadre Group-C post) to fill a total of 981 vacant posts in various district establishments and medical colleges and hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department, Odisha. The minimum qualification required to apply for the Odisha Laboratory Technician recruitment is candidates must have passed class 12 from CHSE or equivalent board and hold a diploma in medical laboratory technology from a government medical college and hospitals of the state or any other private institution recognised by the government of Odisha or AICTE.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Name of the post: Lab Technician

Lab Technician Number of posts: 981

981 Pay Scale: 25,500-81,100, pay matrix level-7, Cell-01

OSSSC Lab Technician Vacancy 2023: Age Limit

The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years.

OSSSC Lab Technician Vacancy 2023: Step-by-Steps Registration Process

Go to the official website of the OSSSC at osssc.gov.in Click on the 'Apply Online' link available on the home page Complete the registration or re-registration process by providing the required details Upload relevant documents and pay the application fee Review the application form and download the confirmation for future use.

