CTET Result 2023 declared

CTET Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the result for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 August session exam today, September 25. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the CTET result from the official website-- ctet.nic.in. In order to access and download the CTET scorecard, candidates will have to log in with their roll number.

Direct Link: CTET Result 2023 August Session