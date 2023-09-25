IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2023 Declared at ibps.in, get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2023 declared

IBPS PO Result 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result for Regional Rural Banks, RRB PO Scale-I, II and III officer main examination 2023 today, September 25. Aspirants who took the exam can check their scores through the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in using their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

IBPS has conducted RRB Probationary Officers, RRB PO (Scale-I, II and III) mains exam on September 10. Candidates who have qualified the mains exam will now have to appear for the interview round. The Institute will conduct the PO interview likely in October-November 2023. IBPS is conducting the RRB PO (Scale-I, II and III) recruitment examination to fill a total of 2,560 vacancies.

How to Check IBPS RRB PO Result 2023

Candidates can follow the simple steps provided here to download the IBPS RRB PO main scorecard.

Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the CRP RRBs section.

Step 3: Next, click on the link that reads, ‘Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP-RRBs-XII-Officer Scale-I, II and III’.

Step 4: Key in registration number or roll number and password or date of birth and submit it.

Step 5: The IBPS RRB PO result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the IBPS RRB PO scorecard 2023 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: IBPS RRB PO Result 2023