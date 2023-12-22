Odisha Police SI Result 2023 OUT at odishapolice.gov.in: 1,439 qualified for PST/PET, admit cards today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Odisha Police SI Result 2023 announced

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has released the results of the police sub-inspector (SI) examination conducted in 2021. The result is for the year 2023. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download roll number-wise results from the official website odishapolice.gov.in.

Next Round Schedule

According to the results, 1,439 candidates have qualified for the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). These tests are scheduled for December 26, 2023, at the OSAP 6th Bn in Cuttack. As per the official notification released by the board, the admit cards for the Physical tests will be uploaded on December 22, at 2 PM. As of now, there is no official update on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

Do's and Don'ts during Physical Test

Candidates will be required to submit original documents for verification during physical tests. The inability to produce valid documents will lead to disqualification. During the tests, candidates will be required to stay at Cuttack and take part in various events, including during early morning hours. The OPRB will neither pay for travel expenses nor make arrangements for accommodation/food. Candidates are expected to behave in a polite and disciplined manner with officials and other candidates during the entire process.

How to download Odisha Police SI Result 2023?