North Western Railway Recruitment 2024: Last date tomorrow for Apprentice posts, apply now!

North Western Railway Recruitment 2024: North Western Railway will close the registration window tomorrow for recruitment to the post of apprentice. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so at the official web portal, rrcjaipur.in. The online application was started on January 10.

This recruitment drive will recruit 1,646 vacancies for the post of apprentice in different departments across the organization. The selection of the candidates will be done based on a merit list, which will be prepared based on the percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done

Who is eligible?

Candidates who have passed the class 10th exam or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks, in the aggregate, from a recognized board and also possess a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade are eligible to apply.

Age Limit - The candidate should have completed the age of 15 years and should not have completed 24 years of age as of February 10. There will be upper age limit relaxation as per government norms. For SC/ST category, it is 5 years, for SC/ST candidates, it is 3 years in the case of OBC candidates. For PwBD, the upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years.

Application fee

For all - Rs. 100/- SC/ST/PwBD/Women - Nil

How to apply?

Visit the official website, rrcjaipur.in

Log on to RRC Jaipur website

Fill up online application forms

Upload documents, pay application fee and click on submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

