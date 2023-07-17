MP Vyapam admit card 2023 OUT: Download MPPEB Group 1 and Group 2 call letter at esb.mp.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : MPESB MPPEB Group 1 and Group 2 call letter download link available at esb.mp.gov.in

MP Vyapam admit card 2023, MPPEB Group 1 and Group 2 call letter download link: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for Group-1 Sub Group-1 & Group-2 Sub Group-1 Combined Recruitment Test - 2023. Candidates who applied for the post of Senior Horticulture Development Officer, Senior Agriculture Development Officer, Rural Agricultural Extension Officer, Laboratory Technician, Field Extension Officer, Director of Agriculture, or Rural Horticulture Extension Officer can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page.

According to the exam schedule, The MPESB Group 1 and Group 2 exams will be conducted on July 21 and 22 at various exam centers. The hall tickets for the same have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can follow the easy steps below to download their call letters.

MP Vyapam admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of MPPEB - esb.mp.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Test Admit Card -Group-1 Sub Group-1 & Group-2 Sub Group-1 Combined Recruitment Test - 2023' It will take you to the new page where you need to enter the application number, date of birth, select paper and click on search after entering verification code Test Admit Card -Group-1 Sub Group-1 & Group-2 Sub Group-1 Combined Recruitment Test - 2023 will appear on screen Candidates can download MP Vyapam admit card 2023 for future reference

MP Vyapam admit card 2023 direct download link

While appearing for the exam, candidates are required to bring an original photo ID and an E-Aadhar card that has been authenticated by UIDAI. The self-attested photo must be pasted in the second section of the exam admit card, as indicated.Calculators of any sort, beepers, pagers, mobile phones, cell phones, or any other electronic devices are not permitted in the exam room.