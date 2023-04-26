Wednesday, April 26, 2023
     
  Kerala KTET Hall Ticket 2023 release date postponed; Know when, how to download

Kerala KTET Hall Ticket 2023 release date postponed; Know when, how to download

KTET Hall Ticket 2023: Candidates can download the KTET Hall Ticket 2023 for March session by using their application number an date of birth.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: April 26, 2023 11:03 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV KTET 2023 March admit card release date postponed

KTET Hall Ticket 2023: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has postponed the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) March 2023 admit card release date. As per the official updates, the official website-- ktet.kerala.gov.in will host the KTET hall ticket on May 5, 2023. Candidates can download the KTET Hall Ticket 2023 for March session by using their application number an date of birth.

The KTET admit card was initially scheduled to be issued on April 25, 2023. The board has not made any changes in the remaining schedule. The KTET 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on May 12 and May 15 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift will be held from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

KTET 2023 Exam Pattern

The KTET question paper will be divided into three parts. Candidates will have to answer 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of one mark each. The duration of the exam will be two and half hours (150 minutes).

Part

Subjects

No. of MCQs

Marks

 1

Child Development and Pedagogy (6-11 years age group)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

 2

Language I- Malayalam, Tamil or Kannada

30

30

 3

Language II- English or Arabic

30

30

Total

150

150

How to download KTET 2023 Hall Ticket

Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download their KTET admit card 2023 online through the official website.

Step 1: Visit the KTET official website-- ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "KTET 2023 Admit Card" link.

Step 3: Next, log in with your registration number, DOB and click on login.

Step 4: Your KTET hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout of your admit card for future reference.

About KTET 2023

KTET 2023 examination is being held to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala. The aspirants recruited as teachers should possess the essential aptitude and ability to meet the challenges of teaching at all levels of schooling.

