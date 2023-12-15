Karnataka government to roll out 'Yuva Nidhi' unemployment allowance scheme starting January 1 | Details Here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Karnataka's Yuva Nidhi Unemployment Allowance Scheme set to commence on January 1

Karnataka government is all set to implement the 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme which is one of the five poll promises of the Congress party. This scheme aims to provide unemployment allowance to all unemployed persons. The registration process for this scheme will start from December 26.

As per the post written by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the micro-blogging website, X (Formerly known as Twitter), this scheme will be implemented from January 1, 2024 and applicants can enroll themselves on the 'Seva Sindhu' portal. Those who have completed six months of graduation in the academic year 2022-23 and are not in higher education or any employment are eligible to apply. The scheme will be applicable to degree holders and diploma pass holders. He further added that unemployed graduates will get monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 and diploma holders will receive Rs 1,500 under this scheme. This money will be directly transferred to the beneficiary's account till they are employed for a maximum period of two years.

Who is eligible under this scheme?

Unemployed Youth should be a Resident of the State of Karnataka

Youths should be Unemployed when applying

Unemployed Youth should have below mentioned Educational Qualification:- Graduation, Diploma Holder

Registration in the District Employment Exchange is Mandatory for Unemployed Youth

What are the documents required for Karnataka Yuva Nidhi Scheme?

Any One Residence Proof of Karnataka:- Domicile of Karnataka, Voter Identity Card

Passport

Aadhar Card of Applicant

Class 10th Marksheet

Class 10th Certificate

Class 12th Marksheet

Class 12th Certificate

Graduation Marksheet

Graduation Certificate

Diploma Certificate (Diploma Holder Applicants)

Family Income Certificate

Mobile Number of Applicant

Applicant Bank Account Details

Caste Certificate. (If belongs to special caste)

Congress had announced five guarantees during the assembly election this year and 'Yuva Nidhi' was one of them. Other guarantees are Shakti offering free bus ride to women in non-luxury government buses, 'Gruha Jyoti' promising up to 200 units of free electricity to residential buildings, 'Gruha Lakshmi' providing Rs 2,000 to the woman head of the families having APL/BPL ration cards and Anna Bhagya offering 10 kg food grains to each member of the family free of cost.

(With inputs from Agencies)