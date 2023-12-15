Karnataka government to roll out 'Yuva Nidhi' unemployment allowance scheme starting January 1 | Details Here

Karnataka government is all set to implement the 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme which is one of the five poll promises of the Congress party. This scheme aims to provide unemployment allowance to all unemployed persons. The registration process for this scheme will start from December 26.
As per the post written by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the micro-blogging website, X (Formerly known as Twitter), this scheme will be implemented from January 1, 2024 and applicants can enroll themselves on the 'Seva Sindhu' portal. Those who have completed six months of graduation in the academic year 2022-23 and are not in higher education or any employment are eligible to apply. The scheme will be applicable to degree holders and diploma pass holders. He further added that unemployed graduates will get monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 and diploma holders will receive Rs 1,500 under this scheme. This money will be directly transferred to the beneficiary's account till they are employed for a maximum period of two years.
Who is eligible under this scheme?
- Unemployed Youth should be a Resident of the State of Karnataka
- Youths should be Unemployed when applying
- Unemployed Youth should have below mentioned Educational Qualification:- Graduation, Diploma Holder
- Registration in the District Employment Exchange is Mandatory for Unemployed Youth
What are the documents required for Karnataka Yuva Nidhi Scheme?
- Any One Residence Proof of Karnataka:- Domicile of Karnataka, Voter Identity Card
- Passport
- Aadhar Card of Applicant
- Class 10th Marksheet
- Class 10th Certificate
- Class 12th Marksheet
- Class 12th Certificate
- Graduation Marksheet
- Graduation Certificate
- Diploma Certificate (Diploma Holder Applicants)
- Family Income Certificate
- Mobile Number of Applicant
- Applicant Bank Account Details
- Caste Certificate. (If belongs to special caste)
Congress had announced five guarantees during the assembly election this year and 'Yuva Nidhi' was one of them. Other guarantees are Shakti offering free bus ride to women in non-luxury government buses, 'Gruha Jyoti' promising up to 200 units of free electricity to residential buildings, 'Gruha Lakshmi' providing Rs 2,000 to the woman head of the families having APL/BPL ration cards and Anna Bhagya offering 10 kg food grains to each member of the family free of cost.
(With inputs from Agencies)