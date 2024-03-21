JKPSC CCE 2023 main exam dates announced; check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JKPSC CCE 2023 main exam dates announced

JKPSC CCE 2023 mains exam: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the exam schedule of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) main exam dates. All those who are going to appear in the JKPSC CCE 2023 mains exam can check the complete schedule on the official website, jkpsc.nic.in.

As per the latest notice, the JKPSC CCE 2023 mains exam is scheduled from March 26 to April 3 and the admit cards will be out on March 23. Candidates can download JKPSC CCE mains 2023 admit card from March 23 through the official website, jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates will have to use their login details such as registration number, date of birth, and other details to download their call letters.

How to download JKPSC CCE 2023 mains admit card?

Visit the official website, jkpsc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JKPSC CCE 2023 mains admit card' flashing on the homepage

Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page

JKPSC CCE 2023 mains admit card will appear on the screen

Download JKPSC CCE 2023 mains admit card for future reference

In case any candidate faces difficulty while downloading JKPSC CCE 2023 mains admit card, they may contact Computer Operator, Ravinder Verma at his mobile number, 7780-860089 or Shahid Farooq Khan, (Computer Operator) on cell no. 9419720902, 7006947933 by or before March 25, the official notice read.

JKPSC CCE 2023 mains exam dates

JKPSC CCE 2023 mains exam will be conducted from March 26 to 3 in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The qualifying exam will be conducted in the first shift while the remaining papers will be conducted in the second shift. The final selection of candidates will be based on the marks obtained in the preliminary, main and personality tests.

Check subject-wise JKPSC CCE 2023 mains exam schedule