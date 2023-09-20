HPPSC mains 2023 admit card out at hppsc.hp.gov.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : HPPSC HPPSC mains 2023 admit card download link available at hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC mains 2023 admit card, HP F&AS (Main) Entrance Examination-2022-23 admit card: The himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit cards for HP F&AS (Main) Entrance Examination-2022. The candidates can download HPPSC main 2023 admit card from the offical website of HPPSC, hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the schedule, HP F&AS (Main) Entrance Examination-2022 is scheduled to be held on September 26, 27 and 28 between 11 am to 2.00 PM. The e-admit cards and instructions have been shared on the official website. Candidates can download HPPSC mains 2023 admit card by following the easy steps given below.

HP F&AS (Main) Entrance Examination-2022: How to download?

Visit the official website of HPPSC, hppsc.hp.gov.in

Click on the 'Download admit card' tab

It will take you to the login window

Now, enter your user id, password, captcha and click on the 'login' button

HP F&AS (Main) Entrance Examination-2022 admit card will appear on the screen

Download HP F&AS (Main) Entrance Examination-2022-23 and save it for future reference

Candidates are required to carry their hall tickets along with the admit card on the day of exam. In case candidate fail to do so, they may not be allowed to appear in the exam. Along with the hall tickets, the candidates will have to carry their identity proof. Candidates have been advised to read all instructions carefully before appearing in the exam. Candidates can directly download HPPSC mains admit card 2023 by clicking on the provided link.

The official notice reads, 'The e-Admit cards and instructions to all provisionally admitted candidates for the above mentioned Examinats have been uploaded on the website of the Commission ww.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc. and the candidates have also been informed through SMS /e-mail on their respective Cellular Nos./ e-mail ID (s) provided by them in their respective online recruitment

application forms.

Candidates have been advised to contact on telephone No, 0177-2624313 and Toll free No. 1800-180-8004, for further query, if any.