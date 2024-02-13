Haryana Police Recruitment 2024: 6,000 vacancies notified, 3 years relaxation in age limit, details here

Haryana Police Recruitment 2024: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification for direct recruitment for 6000 posts of Police department from
the Common Entrance Test (CET) of Group-C qualified candidates against Advt. No. 1/2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at hssc.gov.in. The online process for the same will start from February 20 to March 21, till 11.59. After that, the link will be disabled.
Vacancy Details
- Male Constable (General Duty) - 5,000 Posts
- Female Constable (General Duty) - 1,000 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should have passed 10+2 from a recognized board and matric with Hindi, or Sanskrit as one of the subjects. There will be no extra weightage will be given to the candidate for Higher Education.
Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years. As per the Vide Government U.O. No. 9/18/2024-2 Cabinet Dated: 22nd January 2024, there will be three years relaxation beyond the prescribed respective upper age limits to candidates of all categories as a one-time measure.
Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done based on the Common Eligibility Test (CET), followed by Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in
- Click on the 'apply online'
- Click on 'Advt. 1/2024'
- It will redirect you to new page
- Now, register your self
- Login with your generated ID and password
- Fill out the application form carefully
- Upload documents, and submit
- Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference
Application fee
No Fees is required to be deposited by any candidate for applying against any Posts.
Documents to be uploaded
- Scanned Copy of Essential Academic Qualifications and Matriculation Certificate showing Date of Birth and other relevant details.
- Scanned Copy of SC/BCA/BCB/EWS/ESM certificate, a certificate for a family member of ESM and children/grandchildren of Freedom Fighters.
- Scanned copy of Certificate claiming weightage/marks under socio-economic criteria and experience.
- Scanned Photograph
- Scanned signatures of the Candidate
- Scanned copy of all documents showing higher qualifications, experience etc. as per
- criteria if applicable
- Haryana Bonafide Resident certificate if applicable
- Equivalence certificate, if applicable
- EWS certificate valid for 2023-2024
- BC-A/BC-B Category Certificate valid for 2023-2024
- Experience Certificate issued by the concerned competent Authority
- Declaration Certificate as per Annexure-VIII
- Discharge Certificate/Book, if discharged from the Armed Forces For (ESM)
- Eligibility certificate for family members of ESM
- Eligibility certificate and Disability certificate for Dependent of Disabled ESM
- Certificate for children/grandchildren of Freedom Fighter