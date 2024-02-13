Haryana Police Recruitment 2024: 6,000 vacancies notified, 3 years relaxation in age limit, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana Police Recruitment 2024 Notification released

Haryana Police Recruitment 2024: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification for direct recruitment for 6000 posts of Police department from

the Common Entrance Test (CET) of Group-C qualified candidates against Advt. No. 1/2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at hssc.gov.in. The online process for the same will start from February 20 to March 21, till 11.59. After that, the link will be disabled.

Vacancy Details

Male Constable (General Duty) - 5,000 Posts

Female Constable (General Duty) - 1,000 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have passed 10+2 from a recognized board and matric with Hindi, or Sanskrit as one of the subjects. There will be no extra weightage will be given to the candidate for Higher Education.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years. As per the Vide Government U.O. No. 9/18/2024-2 Cabinet Dated: 22nd January 2024, there will be three years relaxation beyond the prescribed respective upper age limits to candidates of all categories as a one-time measure.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the Common Eligibility Test (CET), followed by Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in

Click on the 'apply online'

Click on 'Advt. 1/2024'

It will redirect you to new page

Now, register your self

Login with your generated ID and password

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, and submit

Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference

Application fee

No Fees is required to be deposited by any candidate for applying against any Posts.

Documents to be uploaded