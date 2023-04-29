Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023: Online application begins for 1778 vacancies at gujarathighcourt.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 1778 Assistant Posts

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023: Gujarat High Court has released the notification process for the post of Assistant for the subordinate courts in the state of Gujarat. The online application process for the same has started at the website of gujarathighcourt.nic.in. Candidates holding requisite qualifications and experience can submit their applications online on or before May 19, 2023.

A total of 1778 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment out of which 786 vacancies are reserved for General Category, 112 Vacancies for Scheduled Caste, 323 vacancies for scheduled tribe, 402 vacancies are for SEBC, and 155 vacancies are for EWS. The appointed candidates will get a salary in the Pay Matrix of ₹19,900-63,200/-. Candidates can check the eligibility, qualification, experience, and other details below

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed graduation from a recognized University and their typing speed on the computer must be 5000 Key depression in English and/or Gujarati. Also, the candidate has sufficient knowledge of English, Gujarati, and Hindi languages.

Age Limit

A Candidate applying for the post shall not be less than 21 years and not more than 35 years of age, as on 19/05/2023 i.e. the Last Date for submitting the Online Application.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidate will be done on Elimination Test (Objective Type – MCQs), Main Written Examination (Descriptive Type), and Practical / Skill (Typing) Test.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Candidates are required to visit the website of Gujarat High Court - gujarathighcourt.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023'

click on the new registration and fill up the application form carefully

Upload documents, and pay the application fee

Download the Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023 application form and take a printout of the application form for future reference

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General - Rs. 1000/-

Other categories - Rs. 500/-

Direct link to apply online

ALSO READ | SSC Exam Date 2023 for CHSL, MTS, SI Out; Check schedule here

ALSO READ | UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Notification OUT at upsc.gov.in; Registration date, vacancy details