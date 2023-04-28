SSC Exam Date 2023 for CHSL, MTS, SI Out; Check schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC Exam Calendar 2023 released

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: SSC Exam Calendar 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the exam dates for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL 2023), Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar Exam 2023 and Sub-Inspector (SI) Examination 2023. The candidates who have applied for the SSC CHSL, MTS and SI exams can check the exam calendar on the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the SSC has scheduled to conduct the CHSL, MTS and SI examinations in August, September and October 2023. The Commission will conduct the SSC CHSL and MTS exam in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English, this year. The 13 regional languages include Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri (also Meiti), and Konkani.

SSC Exam Dates 2023

Exam Name Exam Dates Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 August 2 to August 22, 2023 Multi-Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 September 1 to September 29, 2023 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 October 3 to October 6, 2023

ALSO READ | SSC CGL 2022 Post preference form released; Direct link; steps to fill

ALSO READ | UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Notification OUT at upsc.gov.in; Registration date, vacancy details