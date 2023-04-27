SSC CGL 2022 Post preference form released; Direct link; steps to fill

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CGL 2022 post preference for released

SSC CGL 2022 Post preference: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL 2022) option preference form. Aspirants can fill out the SSC CGL 2022 post preference form between April 27 and May 1, 2023. Applicants can submit CGL option form for preferences of posts/departments online through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission has conducted the SSC CGL Examination 2022 Tier 1 from December 1 to December 13, 2022, at various exam centres across the country. The examination was held online in the computer-based test (CBT) format. The SSC CGL result of Tier 1 was declared on February 9, 2023. The tier 2 exam was held between March 2 to 7, 2023.

The commission has provided the facility of Option-cum-Preference(s) to the aspirants who appeared in the SSC CGL tier 2 exam before the declaration of SSC CGL result. Candidates can submit their post preferences through their respective ‘CANDIDATE LOGIN’ available on ssc.nic.in wherein a tab for submission of option cum preference for posts/departments has been activated.

SSC has stated in a statement that aspirants who will fail to submit SSC CGL 2022 post preference during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference(s). The commission will not consider such candidates in preparation of the final merit list/final selection.

