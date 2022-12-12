Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi University: Hiring for Assistant Professors posts underway | check last date to apply

Delhi University: Candidates who want to serve at Delhi University being at a noble position has a golden chance now. As per the official notice, the hiring for the various assistant professors' posts is underway at the university. The Kalindi College is hiring Assistant Professors and the process is going on. Interested candidates must submit the application form before December 26. Candidates can also submit their application forms within two weeks of the date of publication of the advertisement.

The advertisement was published on December 10, 2022. Those who want to grab this opportunity can apply at colrec.uod.ac.in. The hiring is going for 142 vacancies of Assistant professors.

Stream and vacant posts for assistant professors

Botany: 9

Chemistry: 11

Commerce: 4

Computer Science: 10

Economics: 11

English: 14

Journalism: 6

Environmental Science: 3

Geography: 13

Hindi: 12

History: 9

Mathematics: 11

Music: 1

Physics: 7

Political Science: 6

Sanskrit: 6

Zoology: 7

According to the official notice, interested candidates applying for the posts have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. However, no application fees will be charged to SC, ST candidates, Persons with Disabilities and Women. The official notice read 'Online applications are invited in the prescribed Application Form available at web-link colrec.uod.ac.in from eligible candidates for permanent appointment to the post of Assistant Professor, in various subjects/departments of the college in the Academic Pay Level 10 ( Rs.57,700-1,82,400/-) of 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix plus usual allowances as admissible under the rules of University of Delhi from time to time.'

Candidates must check the eligibility criteria and qualifications before applying for the posts. As per the official notice, The eligibility criteria and qualifications are as per the University of Delhi/ University Grant Commission norms. The Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) Candidates can approach the college if they require any assistance.

