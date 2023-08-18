CTET Admit Card 2023 OUT at ctet.nic.in, download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CTET Admit Card 2023 released

CTET Admit Card 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the admit card for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 for August session. Candidates who have applied for the CTET 2023 exam can download admit card from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Aspirants will have to key in application number and date of birth to download the CTET admit card 2023. The eligibility examination will be conducted on August 20 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift will be organised from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. The CTET exam paper will comprise of two papers; Paper I and Paper II. The duration of both papers will be 150 minutes each.

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their CTET admit card.

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in Click on the link that reads, 'Download Admit Card for CTET Aug-2023' On the new page, enter your application number and date of birth The CTET Aug-2023 admit card will appear on the screen Download the hall ticket PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: CTET 2023 Admit Card

The CTET admit card 2023 August session include details such as the applicant’s name, roll number, registration number, CTET exam date, exam venue and other details. Aspirants must carry a hard copy of the CTET admit card on exam day along with a valid photo ID proof on the exam day.