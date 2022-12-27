Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE CTET 2022: Admit cards on ctet.nic.in | Check here exam dates

CBSE CTET 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the exam dates for CTET 2022. With this, the admit card is also available for the candidates on the official website. The board has activated the link to check and download the admit cards. Candidates can now download their admit cards from ctet.nic.in. The direct link to download the admit cards has been provided here.

Candidates must keep their login credentials handy. To download the admit cards, candidates will have to log in first. As per the board, the first two exams for CTET will be conducted on December 28 and 29. the rest of the exam schedule will be released soon on the official website.

How to check and download the admit cards, know here:

Step 1. Go to the official website of CBSE CTET- ctet.nic.in. Step 2. On the homepage, scroll down to 'Candidate Activity.' Step 3. Click on the link 'Download Admit Card for CTET Dec 22 (Available from 12 A.M 26/12/2022).' Step 4. You will be directed to a new website. Step 5. Key your application number, date of birth, enter security pin and submit. Step 6. Your admit card will be displayed. Check and download it.

Candidates are requested to download their admit card and take a printout for the same. The CTET 2022 exam will be conducted in two shifts as per the official notification. The timing for the first shift is 09:30 AM to 12 PM and the timing for the second shift is 02:30 PM to 05 PM. The admit card for the CTET 2022 Exam is available on the official website of the CBSE.

The two-level exam is held for the candidates who wish to teach in primary and upper primary classes. The Level-1 exam is for candidates who wish to teach from classes 1 to 5. Level- 2 is conducted for the candidates who wish to teach from classes 6 to 8. Candidates must note that they have options to appear for both levels.

