CBSE CTET Exam Date 2022: Releasing soon | check BIG UPDATE here

CBSE CTET Exam Date 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET Exam Date 2022 soon. The board will release the exam date on its official website. Candidates who registered for CBSE CTET Exam 2022 can check and download the exam date on ctet.nic.in, once the timetable gets released. As per the news reports, the CTET Exam 2022 is likely to be held in January 2023.

CBSE can conduct the CTET Exam 2022 in January 2023 or the first week of February 2023. Candidates will be informed about their exam centres through the admit card. As per the latest notification of the Central Board of Secondary Education, the Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on two shifts. However, the Board has not announced the exam dates yet officially.

The CTET 2022 exam will be conducted in two shifts as per the official notification of CBSE. The timing for the first shift is 09:30 AM to 12 PM and the timing for the second shift is 02:30 PM to 05 PM. The pre-admit card for the CTET 2022 Exam is available on the official website of the CBSE. The details like the exam centre and the city has been mentioned in the pre-admit card of the CTET 2022 Exam.

How to check and download the exam date sheet:

Step 1. Go to the official website of CBSE. Step 2. In the latest news section, check for CTET 2022 Exam Dates link. Step 3. Click on the link and a pdf file will be displayed. Step 4. Download the pdf file and take a printout for the same.

The two-level exam is held for the candidates who wish to teach in primary and upper primary classes. The Level-1 exam is for candidates who wish to teach from classes 1 to 5. Level- 2 is conducted for the candidates who wish to teach from classes 6 to 8. Candidates must note that they have options to appear for both levels.

