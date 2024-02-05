BPSSC SI Main admit card 2023 to be released tomorrow at bpssc.bih.nic.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BPSSC SI Main admit card 2023 tomorrow, February 6.

BPSSC SI Main admit card 2023: Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) is all set to release the Sub Inspector Main exam 2023 admit cards tomorrow, February 6. All those who have successfully qualified in the BPSSC SI Prelims 2023 exam can download their call letters from the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the BPSSC SI mains exam will be conducted on February 25 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift will take place between 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

How to download BPSSC SI Main admit card?

Visit the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSSC SI admit card'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter the login details

Enter your required details and submit

BPSSC SI admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save BPSSC SI admit card for future reference

What to do if face a problem while downloading the BPSSC SI Main admit card?

All those who are unable to download BPSSC SI Main admit card from the website, can take a duplicate copy of their admit card from the office of Bihar Police Subordinate Commission's, Harding Road, Patna - 800001 between 10 am to 5 pm. Candidates can obtain a duplicate copy of their call letter at their own expense by appearing in person at the above-mentioned office address along with a photocopy of the acknowledgement of their application and a valid photo identity card.

