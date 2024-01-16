BPSC 68th Final Result 2023: Meet topper Priyangi Mehta who has also cleared UPSC Mains

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BPSC 68th CCE 2023 Topper Priyangi Mehta

Bihar BPSC 68th final Result: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the BPSC 68th result for the 2023-24 Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) on January 15. If you have appeared for the exam, you can check your BPSC 68th final results on the official BPSC website. BPSC has shortlisted 322 candidates for different services, and interestingly, most of the top positions in the exam have been secured by female candidates. Out of the top ten positions, six are held by women.

Priyangi Mehta of Patna City has secured first rank in the BPSC examination. Topper Priyangi Mehta has not only passed the BPSC exam on the first attempt but has also secured first rank. Along with this, she is also preparing for UPSC.

Priyangi preparing for UPSC Interview

Priyangi Mehta, a resident of Sandalpur in Patna has achieved a remarkable feat by securing the top position in the BPSC exam in her first attempt. In addition to this, Priyangi was preparing for UPSC exam and has passed the mains exam. She is now focusing on preparing for the interview round. Priyangi completed her 10th standard from Satyam International School and her 12th from Arvind Mahila College. She pursued her graduation in Political Science from BHU.

Topper Priyangi Mehta with parents

Father runs an electronic shop

Mithilesh Kumar, the father of BPSC topper Priyangi Mehta, firmly believes that daughters should never be considered a burden. He has complete confidence that his daughter will also crack the UPSC exam. Priyangi has been a brilliant student since childhood. Her father Mithilesh Kumar runs an electronic repair shop, while her mother Archana Devi is a homemaker.

322 candidates have qualified

The Bihar Public Service Commission conducted the 68th Combined Competitive Examination interview between January 8 and 15. 817 candidates appeared for the interview process, out of which 322 candidates have been declared successful.

Top 10 candidates of BPSC 68th Final Result 2024

Priyangi Mehta

Anubhav

Prerna Singh

Anjali Joshi

Saurav Ranjan

Asim Khan

Anjali Prabha

Anukriti Mishra

Akash Kumar

Mimamsa

(Report by Bittu Kumar from Patna)