Alert: WB Police Constable 2022 Admit Card released - access link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WB Police Constable 2022 Admit Card download link available on wbpolice.gov.in.

WB Police Constable 2022 Admit Card: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit cards for the Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022. Candidates who applied for the said exam can download their admit cards from the official website, wbpolice.gov.in. According to the schedule, the final written exam for Constables/ Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022 will be conducted on December 3 at various exam centres. Candidates can download their admit cards by following the easy steps given below.

WB Police Constable 2022 Admit Card: How to download?

Visit the official website, wbpolice.gov.in

Click on the notification that reads, 'Recruitment to the post of Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2022'

A new window will open

Candidates are required to enter the details such as registration/roll number, date of birth and other details

WB Police Constable 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

Download WB Police Constable 2022 admit card and save it for future reference

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1,666 vacancies for the post of constable/lady constable in Kolkata Police-2022. Candidates can download the WB Police Constable 2022 admit card directly by clicking on the above link. The selection of the candidates will be based on a preliminary written test, a physical management test, and physical efficiency test, a final written test and an Interview.

Exam Pattern

The Final Written Examination will have 85 Multiple Choice Objective Type Questions (MCQs) carrying 01 (one) mark each. Candidates will have only one hour to complete the exam. The question paper will be set in two languages. i.e. Bengali & Nepali except for questions on the English language.

Marking Scheme

General Awareness and General Knowledge - 25 Marks

English - 10 Marks

Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik standard) - 25 Marks

Reasoning and Logical Analysis - 25 Marks

ALSO READ | RCFL Recruitment 2023 for Management Trainee posts, check eligibility, how to apply and more

ALSO READ | SAIL Recruitment 2023 for 110 Operator-cum-Technician and Attendant-cum-Technician posts, check eligibility