Alert: WB Police Constable 2022 Admit Card released - access link here

WB Police Constable 2022 Admit Card: How to download?
- Visit the official website, wbpolice.gov.in
- Click on the notification that reads, 'Recruitment to the post of Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2022'
- A new window will open
- Candidates are required to enter the details such as registration/roll number, date of birth and other details
- WB Police Constable 2022 admit card will appear on the screen
- Download WB Police Constable 2022 admit card and save it for future reference
This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1,666 vacancies for the post of constable/lady constable in Kolkata Police-2022. Candidates can download the WB Police Constable 2022 admit card directly by clicking on the above link. The selection of the candidates will be based on a preliminary written test, a physical management test, and physical efficiency test, a final written test and an Interview.
Exam Pattern
The Final Written Examination will have 85 Multiple Choice Objective Type Questions (MCQs) carrying 01 (one) mark each. Candidates will have only one hour to complete the exam. The question paper will be set in two languages. i.e. Bengali & Nepali except for questions on the English language.
Marking Scheme
General Awareness and General Knowledge - 25 Marks
English - 10 Marks
Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik standard) - 25 Marks
Reasoning and Logical Analysis - 25 Marks
