AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Application window reopens for Junior Resident Posts, here's how to apply

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has reopened the online application procedure for recruitment of Junior Residents (non-academic) for the January 2024 session. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The last date for submission of the application procedure is December 31.

A total of 196 vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Junior Resident (Non-Academic) for the January 2024 session will be recruited for different specialties. The selected candidates will get a salary in level 10 of the pay matrix (pre-revised pay band-3) with entry pay of Rs.56,100 per month plus usual allowances.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total no. of posts - 196

Discipline Wise vacancy breakup

Blood Bank (Main) - 4 Posts

Blood Bank (Trauma Centre) - 2 Posts

Blood Bank (CNC) - 5 Posts

Burns and Plastic Surgery - 8 Posts

Blood Bank NCI (Jhaajjar) - 2 Posts

Cardiac radiology - 1 Post

Cardiology - 1 Post

Community Medicine - 4 Posts

CDER - 8 Posts

CTVS - 1 Post

Dermatology and Venereology - 1 Post

EHS - 3 Posts

Emergency Medicine - 76 Posts

Emergency Medicine (Trauma centre) - 12 Posts

Lab medicine - 2 Posts

Nephrology- 3 Posts

Neurology - 1 Post

Neurosurgery (Trauma Centre) - 5 Posts

Neuroradiology - 2 Posts

Orthopaedics - 4 Posts

Paediatrics (Causuality) - 5 Posts

Psychiatry - 6 Posts

Pathology - 2 Posts

Radiology (Trauma Centre) - 1 Post

Radiotherapy - 6 Posts

Rheumatology - 2 Posts

Surgery (Trauma Centre) - 31 Posts

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree. Candidates will only be taken into consideration if they have passed the MBBS/BDS exam (including the internship) no earlier than three (3) years before January 1, 2024. It is recommended that candidates consult the official notification for additional information.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the 'recruitments'

Now, click on the link for Junior Residents (non-academic)

Register yourself before proceeding with the application form

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be done based on the candidate's marks in MBBS and for non-AIMS, New Delhi MBBS graduates it will be based on rank obtained in the INI-CET PG Entrance Examination for January 2024 session.