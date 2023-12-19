AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Application window reopens for Junior Resident Posts, here's how to apply

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has reopened the online application procedure for recruitment of Junior Residents (non-academic) for the January 2024 session. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The last date for submission of the application procedure is December 31.
A total of 196 vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Junior Resident (Non-Academic) for the January 2024 session will be recruited for different specialties. The selected candidates will get a salary in level 10 of the pay matrix (pre-revised pay band-3) with entry pay of Rs.56,100 per month plus usual allowances.
AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Total no. of posts - 196
Discipline Wise vacancy breakup
- Blood Bank (Main) - 4 Posts
- Blood Bank (Trauma Centre) - 2 Posts
- Blood Bank (CNC) - 5 Posts
- Burns and Plastic Surgery - 8 Posts
- Blood Bank NCI (Jhaajjar) - 2 Posts
- Cardiac radiology - 1 Post
- Cardiology - 1 Post
- Community Medicine - 4 Posts
- CDER - 8 Posts
- CTVS - 1 Post
- Dermatology and Venereology - 1 Post
- EHS - 3 Posts
- Emergency Medicine - 76 Posts
- Emergency Medicine (Trauma centre) - 12 Posts
- Lab medicine - 2 Posts
- Nephrology- 3 Posts
- Neurology - 1 Post
- Neurosurgery (Trauma Centre) - 5 Posts
- Neuroradiology - 2 Posts
- Orthopaedics - 4 Posts
- Paediatrics (Causuality) - 5 Posts
- Psychiatry - 6 Posts
- Pathology - 2 Posts
- Radiology (Trauma Centre) - 1 Post
- Radiotherapy - 6 Posts
- Rheumatology - 2 Posts
- Surgery (Trauma Centre) - 31 Posts
AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree. Candidates will only be taken into consideration if they have passed the MBBS/BDS exam (including the internship) no earlier than three (3) years before January 1, 2024. It is recommended that candidates consult the official notification for additional information.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in
- Click on the 'recruitments'
- Now, click on the link for Junior Residents (non-academic)
- Register yourself before proceeding with the application form
- Fill out the application form
- Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidate will be done based on the candidate's marks in MBBS and for non-AIMS, New Delhi MBBS graduates it will be based on rank obtained in the INI-CET PG Entrance Examination for January 2024 session.