Tuesday, December 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Application window reopens for Junior Resident Posts, here's how to apply

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Application window reopens for Junior Resident Posts, here's how to apply

AIIMS Recruitment 2023 application process has again started for recruitment to the various posts of Junior Resident. As per the notification, a total of 196 candidates will be recruited. Candidates can check discipline-wise vacancy break-up, qualification, how to apply and more.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2023 14:43 IST
Aiims junior resident recruitment eligibility, aiims non pg jr vacancy 2023, non academic junior job
Image Source : FILE AIIMS Recruitment 2023 Application process reopens

AIIMS Recruitment 2023:  All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has reopened the online application procedure for recruitment of Junior Residents (non-academic) for the January 2024 session. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The last date for submission of the application procedure is December 31. 

A total of 196 vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Junior Resident (Non-Academic) for the January 2024 session will be recruited for different specialties. The selected candidates will get a salary in level 10 of the pay matrix (pre-revised pay band-3) with entry pay of Rs.56,100 per month plus usual allowances.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total no. of posts - 196

Discipline Wise vacancy breakup

  • Blood Bank (Main) - 4 Posts
  • Blood Bank (Trauma Centre) - 2 Posts
  • Blood Bank (CNC) - 5 Posts
  • Burns and Plastic Surgery - 8 Posts
  • Blood Bank NCI (Jhaajjar) - 2 Posts
  • Cardiac radiology - 1 Post
  • Cardiology - 1 Post
  • Community Medicine - 4 Posts
  • CDER - 8 Posts
  • CTVS - 1 Post
  • Dermatology and Venereology - 1 Post
  • EHS - 3 Posts
  • Emergency Medicine - 76 Posts
  • Emergency Medicine (Trauma centre) - 12 Posts
  • Lab medicine - 2 Posts
  • Nephrology- 3 Posts
  • Neurology - 1 Post
  • Neurosurgery (Trauma Centre) - 5 Posts
  • Neuroradiology - 2 Posts
  • Orthopaedics - 4 Posts
  • Paediatrics (Causuality) - 5 Posts
  • Psychiatry - 6 Posts
  • Pathology - 2 Posts
  • Radiology (Trauma Centre) - 1 Post
  • Radiotherapy - 6 Posts
  • Rheumatology - 2 Posts
  • Surgery (Trauma Centre) - 31 Posts

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree. Candidates will only be taken into consideration if they have passed the MBBS/BDS exam (including the internship) no earlier than three (3) years before January 1, 2024. It is recommended that candidates consult the official notification for additional information. 

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in
  • Click on the 'recruitments'
  • Now, click on the link for Junior Residents (non-academic)
  • Register yourself before proceeding with the application form
  • Fill out the application form
  • Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online 

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be done based on the candidate's marks in MBBS and for non-AIMS, New Delhi MBBS graduates it will be based on rank obtained in the INI-CET PG Entrance Examination for January 2024 session.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News