OSSTET result 2021 declared, how to download score card

OSSTET result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the result for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download score cards online at the official website- bseodisha.ac.in.

The OSSTET final answer key and response sheet has also been released. The OSSTET exam was earlier conducted on September 1.

OSSTET result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- bseodisha.ac.in Click on OSSTET result 2021 link Enter roll number, name OSSTET score card will appear on screen Download score card, take a print out for further reference.

The state-level teacher eligibility test (OSSTET) is being held for the award of TET certificates to the qualifying candidates. The TET pass certificate remains valid till the candidate reaches the upper age limit prescribed for recruitment of teachers.

For details on teacher recruitment, please visit the website- bseodisha.ac.in.

