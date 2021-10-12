UPSC ESE 2022: Registration to end today; here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC ESE 2022 registration process will end on Tuesday (October 12) at 6 pm.

UPSC ESE 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be closing the registration process for the UPSC engineering services exam (ESE) 2022 on Tuesday (October 12) at 6 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can still apply for the UPSC ESE 2022 through the official website of UPSC-- upsconline.nic.in. Candidates applying for the job must fall under the age group of 21 to 30 years age as of January 1, 2022.

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of SBI or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category and women are exempted from payment of a fee.

UPSC ESE 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of UPSC-- upsc.gov.in. Click on the 'Apply online' link available on the home page Click on the online application for various examinations A new page will be displayed on the screen Click on the link given to apply for UPSC ESE 2022 Follow the instructions and fill in the details Pay the application fee Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

READ MORE| UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 today: 10 lakh aspirants appear for exam. Important guidelines to follow

READ MORE| UPSC CSE Prelims 2021: Analytical skills, common sense, honesty will get you through, say experts