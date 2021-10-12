Assam TET 2021 rescheduled: Date, time, other important information

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam TET 2021 has been postponed. The exam will now be held on October 31.

Assam TET 2021: Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) has been rescheduled for the lower primary and upper primary levels. The Assam TET 2021 exam was scheduled for October 24, which has been postponed now and will be held on October 31, state education minister Ranoj Pegu tweeted on Tuesday (October 12).

“TET for LP and UP Level-2021 will be held on 31st October 2021. Earlier it was scheduled to be held on 24th October 2021,” the education minister’s tweet reads.

The minister has also shared an official notification issued by the Special Commissioner to the Government of Assam Elementary and Secondary Education Department cum Chairman, Empowered Committee, TET. The Assam TET admit card 2021 was also expected to release on October 10 which has been delayed. It is expected to release soon.

Assam TET 2021 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website ssa.assam.gov.in. Go to the ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’ section available on the home page menu. Select the ‘Assam TET 2021 Admit Card’ link available on the home page. Enter credentials such as roll number, user name and password to log in. Check and download Assam TET 2021 admit card and also take a printout for any future reference.

Assam TET 2021: Paper pattern

The exam will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. As per the official notification, a candidate must score a minimum of 60 per cent or 90 marks out of 150 total marks to qualify for the examination. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and other reserved categories will be given a concession of 5 per cent marks as per government norms. The question paper will be in languages such as-- Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, English languages.

