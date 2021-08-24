DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021: Application process starts for 4,619 teacher posts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE DSE Odisha has 4,619 vacancies open for various teacher posts in government secondary schools.

Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha, has 4,619 vacancies open for the various posts of contractual Hindi, Sanskrit, and physical education teachers in government secondary schools in the state. The registration process for the DSE teachers recruitment 2021 started on August 23. Candidates can apply online through the official website of DSE-Odisha on www.dseodisha.in.

Interested candidates must note that the last date for the online submission of application for the DSE Recruitment 2021 is September 14. The online examination (tentative) has been scheduled in the first week of October 2021.

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Out of the 4,619 total teachers vacancies, 2,055 posts are for Hindi, while 1,304 are for Sanskrit and 1,260 are for physical education teachers respectively.

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree with Sanskrit as one of the electives/optional/Honours/pass subjects from a recognised University with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate (45 per cent for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Shiksha Shastri (Sanskrit) a course prescribed by NCTE, from a recognised University/Institution.

