IBPS RRB Officers Scale I Result 2021 declared, how to check

IBPS RRB Officers Scale I Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the combined results for online main exam and interview of the IBPS RRB Officers Scale I recruitment exam. Candidates who have appeared for the CRP RRBs X officers scale I exam can check their results online at ibps.in.
IBPS RRB Officers Scale I Result: How to check
1. Visit the official website at ibps.in
2. Click on the link that reads, "IBPS CRP Officers Scale- I Result"
3. Login using the registration number and password
4. Your IBPS RRB Officers Scale- I Result will be displayed on the screen
5. Download and take its print out
IBPS RRB Officers Scale I Result: Direct link
Direct link to check IBPS RRB Officers Scale I Result