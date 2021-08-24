Tuesday, August 24, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. IBPS RRB Officers Scale I Result 2021 declared, how to check

IBPS RRB Officers Scale I Result 2021 declared, how to check

Candidates who have appeared for the CRP RRBs X officers scale I exam can check their results online at ibps.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2021 18:24 IST
IBPS RRB Officers Scale I result
Image Source : FILE

IBPS RRB Officers Scale I result available at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Officers Scale I Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the combined results for online main exam and interview of the IBPS RRB Officers Scale I recruitment exam. Candidates who have appeared for the CRP RRBs X officers scale I exam can check their results online at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Officers Scale I Result: How to check

1. Visit the official website at ibps.in

2. Click on the link that reads, "IBPS CRP Officers Scale- I Result"

3. Login using the registration number and password

India Tv - IBPS RRBs X officers scale I result

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE

IBPS RRBs X officers scale I result released 

4. Your IBPS RRB Officers Scale- I Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its print out

IBPS RRB Officers Scale I Result: Direct link

Direct link to check IBPS RRB Officers Scale I Result 

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News