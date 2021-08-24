BARC Recruitment 2021: Driver, Sub Officer posts open, check all details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BARC is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Sub Officer and Driver posts.

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Sub Officer and Driver posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts from the official website of BARC on barc.gov.in. Interested candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is till October 15. This BARC recruitment 2021 drive is aiming to fill up a total of 20 posts in the organisation.

Candidates who do not fill the required educational qualification/experience as of the closing date of receipt of application will not be eligible and filling for the job without the correct eligibility will not help them in any way.

BARC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Driver/ Pump Operator/ Fireman:- 16 Posts

Sub Officer - 4 Posts

BARC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Driver/ Pump Operator/ Fireman: HSC, 12 (Science with Chemistry) or equivalent with minimum 50 percent of marks + valid heavy vehicle driving license with minimum one-year driving experience + Certificate course in fire fighting equipment such as Fire Extinguisher, etc. from the State Fire Training Centres.

Sub Officer: HSC (class 12) (Science with Chemistry) or equivalent with 50 per cent marks plus passed Sub Officer’s Course from National Fire Service College. Persons having valid Heavy Vehicle driving Licence.

BARC Recruitment 2021: Application filling process

The applicants are required to fill up the downloaded application form from the BARC’s website. Candidates must fill the application forms in Capital Letters in their own handwriting in English or Hindi. A recent passport size photograph should be affixed on the right-hand top corner of the application. One additional copy of the passport size photograph should also be sent along with the application.

READ| When will RRB NTPC 2021 result be announced?

ALSO READ| Punjab PSSSB technical assistant, veterinary inspector exam 2021 answer key released, how to check