Punjab PSSSB technical assistant, veterinary inspector exam 2021 answer key released, how to check

PSSSB technical assistant, veterinary inspector exam answer key 2021: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the preliminary answer keys of the technical assistant and veterinary inspector recruitment exams. The candidates can download the answer key on the official website- sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections on the answer key till August 25 (5 pm) by paying a fee of Rs 100 per answer key challenged.

PSSSB technical assistant exam 2021 answer key: How to download

Visit the official website- sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the download 'answer key' link Enter application number, DOB, and mobile number to access answer key and OMR sheet Download it, take a printout for further reference.

The technical assistant exam was held on August 22, while veterinary inspector exam on August 21. The recruitment exam is being conducted for 120 technical assistant vacancies and 866 veterinary inspector vacancies.

For details on PSSSB recruitment exam, please visit the website- sssb.punjab.gov.in.